Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak: Live updates

S&P 500 futures are muted Thursday night after the broad index ended a three-day negative streak.

Futures tied to the broad index added less than 0.1%, as did Nasdaq 100 futures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 11 points.

In after-hour action, L3Harris shares climbed more than 4% after the defense company exceeded Wall Street's forecasts when reporting third-quarter earnings. Dexcom tumbled more than 2% despite beating expectations on both lines.

Those moves follow a mixed day on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite joined the S&P 500 in finishing the session in the green, with both lifted by Tesla's post-earnings rally. Shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer notched their best day in more than a decade as investors cheered the firm's stronger-than-expected profit and CEO Elon Musk's expectations for vehicle growth next year.

A slide in Treasury yields also gave the S&P 500 and Nasdaq upward momentum, according to Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence. The 10-year Treasury yield notably cooled off from its three-month highs after breaking above the 4.25% mark during Wednesday's session.

"This has everything to do with the decline we saw on interest rates today," Horneman said. "Those two indices don't like higher yields."

The Dow lagged on Thursday, sliding just over 140 points due to declines in IBM and Boeing.

The major indexes are tracking to finish the week with losses, which would snap six-week win streaks for all three. The Dow has fared the worst with a drop of more than 2% as of Thursday's close, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have shed 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

Investors will monitor earnings reports due Friday from names including Colgate-Palmolive, AutoNation and Newell Brands as the season rolls on. They'll also follow economic data releases on durable goods and consumer sentiment.

On the economic front, the University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment is due on Friday morning.

Stocks head for losing week

— Alex Harring

Stocks making big moves after hours

These are some of the stocks on the move in extended trading:

Capri, Tapestry — Capri shares plummeted 48%, while Tapestry shares popped 12% after a judge blocked the $8.5 billion merger of two luxury goods makers.

Skechers — The shoe maker jumped 5.1% after third-quarter earnings topped expectations.

L3Harris Technologies — The defense stock added 4% after posting a third-quarter beat on both lines.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all near flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

— Alex Harring