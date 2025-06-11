Stock futures tick lower after S&P 500 ends three-day win streak: Live updates

Stock futures fell on Wednesday after the S&P 500 saw its first negative session in four.

S&P 500 futures traded down 0.2%, along with Nasdaq 100 futures. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also lower by 72 points, or 0.2%.

In extended trading, shares of Oracle surged more than 7% after its fiscal fourth-quarter results beat on the top and bottom lines. The company also indicated more cloud growth ahead, saying in a statement that cloud infrastructure revenue will rise by more than 70% in fiscal 2026, up from a 50% growth rate in the prior fiscal year.

Wednesday marked a losing session on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 snapping its three-day win streak, as did the Nasdaq Composite. But the moves were slight. The broad market index fell about 0.3%, while tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat. While the day's losses put the S&P 500 a bit further away from reaching a new record high, the index is also still just more than 2% below its late February record.

Those moves come after consumer prices rose less than expected in May, as the consumer price index increased 0.1% for the month. That's less than the Dow Jones forecast for 0.2%. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also increased less than expected.

"I don't think the market has a lot of faith that we're not going to see at least a little bit higher inflation," Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo, told CNBC's "Closing Bell" Wednesday. "With all the things going on, the economy slowing, earnings growth likely to slow, lots of trade negotiations to still work through, is there really a good reason to take a run at the record high? I don't know about that. It makes a lot of sense to me that we'd be choppy and maybe see a little downside here."

Investors are now looking ahead to May's reading of the producer price index, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting the index to show a gain of 0.2% for the period. Subtracting out food and energy, core PPI is expected to show growth of 0.3% on the month.

The Street is also waiting for more developments on trade, especially between the U.S. and China, as talks between the two countries have been a focal point this week. While officials reached an agreement in London, the deal still awaits approval from U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social earlier Wednesday that "WE ARE GETTING A TOTAL OF 55% TARIFFS, CHINA IS GETTING 10%." However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later said that U.S. levies on goods from China won't change from their current levels.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran will also be in focus. U.S. crude oil futures jumped more than 4% on Wednesday after Trump expressed doubt that the two countries could reach a nuclear deal.

Bessent signals possible tariff pause extension for countries 'negotiating in good faith'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested Wednesday that the Trump administration could extend the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for countries that show "good faith" in trade talks.

Bessent said at a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee that the U.S. has 18 "important trading partners" and that the administration is "working toward deals" with those countries.

"It is highly likely," he said, that for those countries and trading blocs, such as the European Union, "who are negotiating in good faith," the U.S. would "roll the date forward to continue good faith negotiations."

"If someone is not negotiating, then we will not," he continued.

President Donald Trump's tariff pause is set to expire on July 9.

Oracle shares jump after earnings

Shares of Oracle rose more than 7% in extended trading Wednesday on the heels of the software maker's better-than-expected results for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Oracle posted adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had penciled in $1.64 per share. The company's revenue of $15.9 billion for the period also topped the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion.

The move comes as the stock has outperformed the broader market in recent months, gaining more than 17% in the past month and more than 22% in the last three.

Stock futures open little changed on Wednesday

U.S. stock futures traded around the flatline on Wednesday night.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% just after 6:00 p.m. ET, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined about 0.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also pulled back 50 points, or 0.1%.

