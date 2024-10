Stock futures are little changed after sluggish start to October: Live updates

Stock futures were calm on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to keep the momentum from Friday's rally.

S&P 500 futures added 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were up roughly 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 53 points, or about 0.1%.

The move in futures comes after a bumpy week for stocks that saw the major averages grind out modest gains. The S&P 500 added 0.22% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.10% and the Dow added 0.09%.

It was the fourth winning week in a row for all three averages, helped by a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday that gave more support to the idea that the Federal Reserve may pull off a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy. The Dow closed at a record high after the report.

"Two old adages on Wall Street: don't fight the trend and don't fight the Federal Reserve. ... These remain among two key pillars for today's equity market," Truist Wealth co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner said in a note Friday.

However, Lerner did caution that the looming U.S. presidential election and the potential for so-called "October surprise" could keep market volatility elevated in the coming weeks.

Investors will keep an eye on the international news this week, with tensions still high in the Middle East.

On the economic front, key releases in the week ahead include the Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday and the consumer price index report on Thursday. Earnings season also starts to heat up, with results from Delta Air Lines and JPMorgan Chase due out Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Arcadium Lithium confirms approach from Rio Tinto about potential deal

Arcadium Lithium on Sunday evening confirmed that Rio Tinto has approached the company about a potential acquisition.

"The approach is non-binding and there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to or will proceed. Arcadium Lithium will not comment further unless and until there is news to share," the press release said.

Shares of Arcadium surged in after hours trading on Friday after Reuters reported that the two companies were talking about a potential deal.

Key earnings reports later this week

Several major companies are set to report their quarterly earnings this week, including some financial giants. Here's a look at the earnings schedule for the coming days:

Tuesday: Pepsico

Thursday: Delta, Domino's Pizza

Friday: BlackRock, Bank of NY Mellon, JPMorgan Chase, Fastenal, Wells Fargo

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures were little changed when trading began at 6 p.m. in New York. The three major contracts were all within 0.1% of the flat line.

