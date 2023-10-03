Stock futures are little changed after Dow turns negative for 2023: Live updates

Stock futures were flat Wednesday following a tough session that dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory for 2023.

Futures tied to the 30-stock index ticked up 32 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures both added 0.1%.

The moves follows a losing session on Wall Street after job openings data indicated the labor market is still strong and bond yields marched higher. The Dow lost 1.3%, notching its worst session since March. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.4% and at one point hit its lowest level since June. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.9% lower.

Those losses pulled the Dow into the red on the year: It's now off 0.4%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up more than 10% and 24%, respectively, for 2023.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Meanwhile, the 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields both hit their highest levels since 2007 in the session. The average rate on the closely followed 30-year fixed mortgage approached 8%. Yields were little changed Wednesday.

"Interest rates are the primary driver of equity performance today and have been for the better part of two months," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

The August job openings survey, issued Tuesday, showed 9.6 million vacancies in the month, notably higher than the consensus estimate of 8.8 million from economists polled by Dow Jones. That indication of continued strength in the labor market concerned investors hoping the Federal Reserve is near the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle.

"The surprise increase in job openings comes at an unwelcome time where markets are hoping for data that eases the Fed's inflation concerns," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer of BMO Wealth Management. "It's a classic 'good news is bad news' because the potential impact of higher interest rates on both the economy and markets is becoming concerning."

The labor market remains a focus of investors through the end of the week. Before the all-important jobs data due Friday, investors will parse private payroll data from ADP on Wednesday and the weekly jobless claims report expected Thursday.

Traders will also watch for economic data on purchasing and housing orders slated for Wednesday.

Stock market struggles likely to continue, says Barclays

Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau sees stocks struggling in the near term, as rising Treasury yields rattle Wall Street.

"Surging real rates and a stronger dollar are unfriendly to risk assets. Absent a circuit breaker to the bond market, equities may continue to struggle, as rising x-asset volatility prompts more de-risking and cash is the only place to hide," Cau wrote Wednesday.

"The growth-policy trade-off is tricky, as policy transmission works with a lag, so central banks are unlikely to blink in a hurry, unless something breaks. Meanwhile, markets are starting to pay attention to fiscal risks, which means pressure on sovereign yields may be here to stay," he said.

— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom

Yen strengthens after touching weakest levels in a year

The Japanese yen strengthened against the greenback after briefly touching 150 overnight.

In response to reporter questions, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he will not comment on whether or not there was any intervention to prop up the yen. He added that Japan will take steps against any dramatic moves in the currency "without ruling out any options."

The yen is currently trading at 149.18 against the U.S. dollar.

The last time Tokyo intervened to buy yen was in September and November 2022 when the currency sank to a 32-year low.

— Lee Ying Shan

Jeffrey Gundlach says the bond market is sending recession warning

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach directed investors to a phenomenon in the bond market, which he believes marks a recession warning.

The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields tightened to 35 basis points, compared to a gap of 108 basis points a few months ago, Gundlach pointed out. This "de-inverting" of the key part of the yield curve could be a tell-tale sign that an economic downturn is imminent.

"Should put everyone on recession warning, not just recession watch," Gundlach said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "If the unemployment rate ticks up just a couple of tenths it will be recession alert. Buckle up."

The 2-year and 10-year Treasury yield curve initially inverted in March 2022, a phenomenon that has historically been a reliable recession predictor. It typically takes nearly two years for a recession to occur.

The US Treasury yield curve is de-inverting very rapidly. Was at -108 bp a few months ago. Now at -35 bp. Should put everyone on recession warning, not just recession watch. If the unemployment rate ticks up just a couple of tenths it will be recession alert. Buckle up. — Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) October 4, 2023

— Yun Li

Bill Gross says the surging 10-year Treasury yield could test 5%

Bill Gross, the former chief investment officer and co-founder of Pimco, believes the 10-year Treasury yield could shoot even higher in the short run.

"I think we're gonna go to five [percent]," Gross said on CNBC's "Last Call" Tuesday, referring to the 10-year Treasury yield. "The market certainly is oversold at the moment in anticipation of Treasury supplies, in anticipation of higher for longer in terms of the Fed."

— Yun Li

Stocks and bonds sold off Tuesday, and the 60/40 portfolio took a hit

Both bonds and equities sold off on Tuesday, and the 60/40 portfolio felt the pain keenly.

The iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR), which reflects a portfolio allocation of 60% in equities and 40% in fixed income, dropped 1.14% on Tuesday.

The portfolio suffered a total return of -15.6% in 2022 as both stocks and bonds declined sharply.

A difficult day in the market – or a rough year like 2022 – doesn't necessarily negate the long-term prospects of the 60/40 model.

Rather than provide blockbuster returns, the portfolio is intended to give investors diversification and smooth the price volatility you would otherwise see in stocks. However, during a day in which both equities and fixed income suffer, the 60/40 portfolio will also take a tumble.

— Darla Mercado

Cal-Maine drops nearly 12% following weaker-than-expected financial report

Cal-Maine Foods fell nearly 12% in extended trading after posting an earnings report that underwhelmed analysts.

The egg distributor said it earned 2 cents per share in the fiscal first quarter, well below the consensus estimate of 33 cents per share from analysts polled by FactSet. Cal-Maine also missed Wall Street's expectations for revenue in the quarter, posting $459.3 million while the average analyst had forecasted $479.5 million.

Management cited "dynamic" market conditions, noting egg prices have normalized as supply has started to recover.

— Alex Harring

Dow Transports closes below its 200-day moving average, a first since June

The Dow Jones Transportation Average ended the day below the 200-day moving average on Tuesday, a move that may portend a downtrend from here.

It was the first time the Dow Transports closed below that threshold since June 1. The 20-stock Dow Transports fell 0.78% as stocks sold off broadly and bond yields surged on Tuesday.

In all, 13 of the stocks comprising the index are below their 200-day moving average, including Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern and Southwest Airlines.

The 200-day moving average is an important indicator for market technicians, as it details long-term trends for a given asset or index. In this case, a close below the 200-day could suggest further declines ahead.

— Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Chance of a quarter-point hike at next Fed meeting rose to 31% from 16% a week ago

The chance of a quarter-point increase to 5.50%-5.75%in the Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate at the central bank's next policy meeting on Nov. 1 rose to 30.9% Tuesday, up from 16.4% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The probability that rates will rise from the current 5.25-5.50% — derived from 30-day fed funds futures prices — rose after stronger-than-expected jobs opening numbers for August were reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

— Scott Schnipper

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures traded near flat Tuesday night.

Dow futures slipped just around 0.1% shortly after 6 p.m. ET, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both marginally below flat.

— Alex Harring