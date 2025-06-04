Stock futures are little changed after Dow snaps four-day winning run: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Wednesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day win streak.

Futures tied to the Dow lost 44 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell nearly 0.2%.

In after-hours trading, shares of Five Below and MongoDB jumped 4% and 13%, respectively, after both companies reported beats on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter.

In regular trading, the Dow slid 0.22%, posting its first loss in five sessions. The S&P 500 advanced 0.01%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.32%.

Private sector payrolls rose by just 37,000 in May, coming in sharply below the Dow Jones forecast for 110,000 and raising investors' worries about the softening job market and the impact on the economy. Those worries weighed on the major averages during the session, too.

Still, the market's recent gains — which have been powered by a surge in technology stocks — coupled with a blowout first-quarter earnings season have revived sentiment on Wall Street. Still, investors remain cautious that further pain could be ahead due to the Trump administration's tariffs.

"The impact of tariffs is still going to be substantial in the second and maybe the third quarter as well. The surprise so far seems to be we're not getting that much inflationary pressure," Ed Yardeni, Yardeni Research president, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "I think we got a couple of quarters where at least on the short-term basis, tariffs are going to hurt the profits."

The three major U.S. indexes are tracking for gains so far this week. The S&P 500 is up 1%, while the Dow has added 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has jumped 1.8% week to date.

U.S. stock futures open little changed Wednesday night

Shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped by 22 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each shed about 0.1%.

— Pia Singh