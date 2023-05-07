Stock Futures Are Flat to Start the Week

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market.

U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a key inflation data release later in the week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 10 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were flat.

Over the weekend, billionaire investor Warren Buffett commented on a slew of topics, including the latest banking crisis that rocked Wall Street, at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. The latest results from the conglomerate showed operating earnings increase 12% in the first quarter, while its cash hoard topped $130 billion.

Despite recent fears, Buffett said deposits should be safe in the banking sector, while also noting that commercial real estate is beginning to experience the consequences of higher borrowing costs. Even with its more than 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum, Buffett also indicated that Berkshire has no plans to take over the oil giant.

Stocks are coming off a volatile week that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notch their worst weekly stretches since March. The losses came despite a late-week rally that saw volatile regional bank stocks jump off their lows.

The Dow on Friday added more than 546 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite popped 1.85% and 2.25% respectively. The gains came even after a stronger-than-expected April jobs report.

On the inflation front, investor attention this week turns to April's consumer price index due out Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

Both reports "could help analysts decipher the direction of the more stubborn crevices of the economy where inflation remains sticky," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

Following last week's rate decision from the Federal Reserve, traders are pricing in just a 9% chance for a hike at the central bank's next policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"Financial markets are hoping that it continues to remain subdued, but only if inflation cooperates," Krosby said.

This week marks another busy earnings stretch, with results from Disney, PayPal, Occidental Petroleum and Tapestry on deck.

China's trade surplus to have eased to $74 billion in April

China's trade surplus is expected to have eased slightly from $88.2 billion in March to $74.3 billion in April, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Exports are forecast to have grown 8% year-on-year after growing 14.8% in March, while imports are expected to remain unchanged after declining by 1.4% year-on-year in the previous month.

The softer trade data in April is likely to reflect "residual seasonality" after this year's Lunar New Year, economists at Goldman Sachs said in a Monday note.

"We expect the dissipation of this seasonal bias to slow export growth in April. We expect import growth to decelerate on a month-over-month basis," economists wrote, adding that holiday-related seasonal patterns are less obviously noted in imports.

The economy is also slated to report its inflation data later in the week.

— Jihye Lee

Morgan Stanley strategist sees Korean stocks rising nearly 10% on monetary easing

Morgan Stanley strategist Joon Seok has made a bullish call on the South Korean market, putting a target of 2,750 on the Kospi in 2023, just over 9% from its current level of 2,520.29.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk on the Road" in South Korea, Joon explains that there are three elements that investors have to look at: monetary policy, corporate earnings and the country's capital reform initiative.

For monetary policy, the main question to ask would be when will rate cuts come, he said, given that the Bank of Korea was one of the first banks in Asia to pause its rate hikes.

As for corporate earnings, he says that in a multipolar world, Korean companies will have "more opportunities and risks," noting that the firm is bullish on the tech materials and materials sector.

"We see that Korean tech as one of the big beneficiaries," he told CNBC.

Joon added that South Korean companies have "preemptively adjusted" to potential problems ahead in the global supply chain, adding that they also "have a lot of intellectual property that actually helps us out."

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan services sector expands at record pace in April: au Jibun bank

Japan's service sector has expanded at a record pace in April, a private survey showed.

The au Jibun Bank Japan services purchasing managers' index was at 55.4, higher than March's figure of 54.9 and marking its fifth straight month in expansion territory.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while a figure below 50 indicates contraction.

Japan's composite PMI in April, - which combines the manufacturing and services sector figures - came in unchanged at 52.9.

This marks the fastest pace of growth since June 2022, and the fourth consecutive month the composite PMI stayed above the 50 mark.

— Lim Hui Jie

Bill Nygren shares his best trade ever

Oakmark Funds' Bill Nygren revealed to CNBC Pro on Friday the best trade ever in his decades-long career.

Read more on why the value investor ranks this media spinoff as his top trade here

— Samantha Subin

S&P 500 earnings on pace for year-over-year declines

Factset data shows S&P 500 earnings are on track for year-over-year declines, with about 85% of the benchmark index reporting results so far.

Based on the blended growth metric, EPS is on track to fall 2.4% year over year, with the materials sector seeing the largest decline at 25.7%.

Of the companies posting results, about 79% have beaten EPS expectations while a little over 74% have topped sales estimates, according to Factset

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open flat on Sunday evening

Stock futures opened flat on Sunday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added just 5 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were flat.

— Samantha Subin