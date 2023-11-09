Stock futures are flat Thursday night after higher bond yields spur sell-off: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday night after the S&P 500 ended an eight-day run of gains.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up by just 7 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.05% and 0.15%, respectively.

In after-hours action, shares of casino operator Wynn Resorts dropped nearly 5%. The company posted beats on the top and bottom line for the third quarter, but noted a decline in operating revenues at its Encore Boston Harbor location. Elsewhere, The Trade Desk swooned about 30% after the company offered weak revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

During Thursday's trading, the S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, and snapped its longest winning streak since 2021. The Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.9%, ending a nine-day string of wins — also its lengthiest run of gains in two years. The 30-stock Dow dropped nearly 0.7%.

Stocks sold off after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "not confident" it has done enough in the battle against inflation.

"The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time; we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance," he said in prepared remarks at an International Monetary Fund event.

Bond yields moved higher as stocks fell on Powell's speech. The 10-year Treasury jumped more than 12 points and was last trading at 4.632%.

"The bond market itself is typically a lot smarter than the stock market when it comes to predicting rates," Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and chief investment officer said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday.

The investor said he's managing his portfolios under the expectation rates will stay "higher for longer."

"The Fed's not cutting rates … We've got to prepare for a market that's going to have higher rates until the beginning of 2025," Simpson said.

As the week winds down, the S&P 500 and the Dow are poised for modest losses of 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. The Nasdaq has a modest gain of 0.3% week to date.

In the world of economic data on Friday, the market will be looking toward November's preliminary consumer sentiment data for insights on the health of the consumer.

Wall Street will also be listening closely toward several remarks from central bank officials, which include San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan.

Apple to pay $25 million to settle DOJ discrimination case

Apple has agreed to pay $25 million in back pay and civil penalties to settle charges from the Department of Justice accusing it of discrimination in its hiring practices under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The Department of Justice said Apple was not advertising positions that it wanted to fill through a federal program called Permanent Labor Certification Program or PERM, which allows U.S. companies to recruit workers who can become permanent U.S. residents after completing a number of requirements.

Per the settlement agreement, Apple contests the agreement and said it believed it was following Department of Labor regulations.

Shares of Apple were flat during after hours trading Thursday.

— Hakyung Kim, Kif Leswing

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Wynn Resorts — Shares fell 5.1% following the casino operator's third-quarter earnings. Wynn managed to post a beat on both top and bottom lines, but reported a decline in revenue from the prior year for its Encore Boston Harbor.

Illumina — The stock dropped more than 8%. The biotechnology company cut its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a range of 60 cents to 70 cents per share, compared to analysts' estimates of 80 cents per share, according to LSEG. Despite beating on adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter, revenues were lower than analysts' estimates

Synaptics — Shares of the computer hardware company rallied nearly 10% after fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue both came above Wall Street's expectations. Synaptics posted per-share adjusted earnings of 52 cents on revenue of $238 million. Analysts had estimated earnings of 40 cents per share on $233 million in revenue, according to LSEG.

— Hakyung Kim

— Hakyung Kim