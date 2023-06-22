Stock Futures Are Flat on Thursday Evening as Wall Street Heads for Losing Week: Live Updates

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Thursday as Wall Street headed for a losing week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 inched up by 0.05%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained about 0.1%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29 points, or 0.08%.

Investors bought up technology stocks during Thursday's session after a three-day breather from the market rally, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 0.95% and shares of Apple to a new all-time high. The S&P 500 added 0.37%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.81 points, pressured by shares of Boeing.

All three major averages are set to break multi-week win streaks. The Dow and S&P 500 have lost 1% and 0.6%, respectively, since the start of the week. The Nasdaq is down 0.4%, on pace to snap an eight-week win streak and post its worst weekly stretch since April.

"The markets have been under a bit of pressure since the press conference and news release of the Fed the other week stating that they are not going to increase interest rates at this time, but are likely to increase rates again 1-2 times later this year," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

These developments have given the market a "breather" as investors "come to terms" with the ongoing outlook for the central bank's hiking campaign, he added.

A relatively light week for economic data continues Friday with S&P Global PMI composite data for June. Earnings are on deck from CarMax.

Nasdaq on pace for its worst week since April

Thursday's tech turnaround – propelled by the likes of Amazon – came too late to avert the Nasdaq Composite's decline on the week. The tech-heavy index is now on pace for its worst week since April.

The Nasdaq Composite is down 0.4% for the week through Thursday's close – a slip that will snap its run of eight positive weeks. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are also down for the week, off 0.6% and 1%, respectively. Those declines would end a 5-week win streak for the S&P 500 and a 3-week run of gains for the Dow.

In the grand scheme of things, the three indexes are still enjoying a strong June. The Nasdaq is up 5.4% for the month, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%. The Dow is up more than 3% for the month.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Virgin Galactic shares fall

Virgin Galactic's stock fell nearly 14% after the bell as securities filings revealed that the space tourism company has raised $300 million through a common stock offering.

The company also aims to raise an additional $400 million to develop and grow its space fleet.

— Michael Sheetz, Samantha Subin

Apple shares hit all-time high late in Thursday’s regular session

Apple shares jumped to a fresh all-time high of $187.04 late Thursday.

The action occurred as gains in tech shares spurred a turnaround for the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500. Both indexes managed to cut a three-day run of losing sessions, but they remain on pace for negative weeks.

Apple shares closed 1.6% higher Thursday, ending at $187.00.

— Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Futures open little changed

Stock futures opened flat on Thursday evening.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 traded inched 0.03% higher, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points.

— Samantha Subin