Stock Futures Are Flat as Wall Street Weighs Likelihood of Higher Rate Hikes: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were flat on Wednesday night as traders processed fresh job market data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 10 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.03%, while Nasdaq futures dipped 0.01%.

During the regular session, the Dow dipped 58.06 points, or 0.18%, marking its second negative session in a row. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.14% and 0.40%, respectively.

These mixed results came after new numbers on the job market led investors to believe that higher rate hikes are more likely. Stronger-than-expected private payrolls numbers for February reaffirmed the strength of the economy. Powell reiterated his warning message to lawmakers that the central bank may raise interest rates higher than previously anticipated. However, he emphasized that no decision has been made yet regarding the March meeting.

"The market is finally coming to the realization that elevated interest rates are here to stay and the idea of a Fed pivot anytime soon is wishful thinking," Main Street Research's chief investment officer James Demmert said on Thursday.

"The global economy is more resilient than many realized, which will make inflation stickier and is extending central bankers' terminal rate target. Inflation has come down but is nowhere near the Fed's 2% target, so there is much work to be done given the stubborn strength of the economy and wage inflation," he added.

BJ's Wholesale and JD.com are set to report earnings Thursday. Investors will be also looking at the jobless claims report, which is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is also scheduled to speak on cryptocurrencies.

Stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Uber — The ride-sharing platform's shares gained 2.5% after Bloomberg reported that the company is weighing a potential spinoff of its freight logistics unit.

Silvergate Capital — Shares slid 36% after the company announced it will wind down operations and liquidate Silvergate Bank. The news comes about a week after the bank warned it may not be able to continue operating and follows a series of financial challenges and government investigations in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, which was a customer of the bank.

MongoDB — Shares of the database platform provider fell 8% after the bell. MongoDB offered weak guidance on revenue, but posted beats on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter.

— Hakyung Kim

— Hakyung Kim