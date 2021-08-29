Stock Futures Are Flat as S&P 500 and Nasdaq Sit at a Record

U.S. stock futures were steady in overnight trading on Sunday as investors readied for the final trading days of August.

Dow futures rose just 11 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures traded around the flatline.

Stocks could stay range-bound until the release of August's jobs report on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 750,000 jobs were created in August and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%.

Monday and Tuesday mark the last two trading days of August. Thus far, the S&P 500 is up 2.6% in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5% and 3.1% this month, respectively.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at all-time highs on Friday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled bond tapering could start this year, but the central bank is in no rush to hike interest rates.

Powell said inflation is solidly around the central bank's 2% target rate, one of the goals of the Fed's dual mandate; however, the Fed chairman also explained why he continues to think the current inflation rise is transitory and will eventually drop to the target level.

Based on statements from other Fed officials, a tapering announcement could come as soon as the Fed's Sept. 21-22 meeting. Powell said the central bank has "much ground to cover" to reach its other goal of maximum employment.

Friday's gains added to a strong week for the major averages. The Dow finished up 0.9%, while the S&P 500 added 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.8% last week.

With the Fed's Jackson Hole meeting in the rearview, investors are now focused on the direction of stocks for the final months of the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 20% in 2021 but the market is also absorbing peak policy stimulus, peak earnings acceleration and peak reopening momentum.

Oil futures were up marginally as the commodity proved to have a minimal reaction to Hurricane Ida. WTI Crude futures rose 0.8%.

Cloudera and Zoom Video report earnings after the bell on Monday.