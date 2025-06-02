Stephen Curry considers broadcasting, team ownership and PGA Tour Champions as NBA retirement inches closer

Stephen Curry is the CEO of Thirty Ink, a conglomerate of businesses including Unanimous Media, Gentleman's Cut bourbon and 7k marketing consultancy.

While Curry plans to take a more central role running Thirty Ink after he retires from the NBA, he's also considering careers in broadcasting, team ownership and professional golf.

Curry spoke to CNBC Sport as part of the TV production "Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Stephen Curry isn't retiring from the National Basketball Association yet, but he's already thinking about new career paths — including broadcasting, team ownership and playing on the PGA Tour Champions.

The Golden State Warriors star spoke to CNBC Sport as part of "Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry," a television production centered on Curry's career and business ambitions.

CNBC Sport's documentary "Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry" will premiere on CNBC on Wednesday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

Curry, 37, already has one post-NBA job waiting for him. He's the CEO of Thirty Ink, a mini-conglomerate of businesses including Unanimous Media, the bourbon brand Gentleman's Cut and 7k marketing consultancy. He plans to take a more central role running the business on a day-to-day basis when he retires from professional basketball, he told CNBC Sport.

Still, Curry is thinking beyond his company. He's looking to follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, who owned the Charlotte Hornets from 2010 to 2023 — the only former NBA player to hold a majority stake in a team.

"He might be the only one in our generation who has sat in that seat and done it that way," Curry said. "The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated — how you're going after true winning, like we've done here with the Warriors — that's something I'm excited about pursuing. It's interesting. Obviously, as an active player, you can't participate in that level until you're done. So you'll see me in the seat somewhere down the road."

Jeff Siner | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

Curry noted that he may not be able to afford majority ownership with rising NBA valuations. The average NBA team is worth $4.66 billion, according to CNBC Sport's official 2025 valuations.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Obviously there are levels to this," Curry said.

Curry is an investor in Unrivaled, the women's 3-on-3 basketball league, and has said he also has interest in buying a Women's National Basketball Association team.

Sportico named Curry the second-highest paid athlete in the world last year, earning an estimated $153.8 million between salary and endorsements. Forbes estimates Jordan's net worth is around $3.5 billion.

Curry agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Golden State Warriors last year, keeping him under team control until 2027. He made more than $55 million in salary for the 2024-25 season, and he's the first player in NBA history to make $40 million, $50 million and $60 million in a season. He has had the highest base salary in the league since 2017.

Broadcasting aspirations

Curry has used his venture Unanimous Media to springboard a career in front of the camera. He has appeared in several projects including the Peacock sitcom "Mr. Throwback" and the Apple TV+ documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated."

Still, he could likely make millions by joining an NBA studio show on NBC, ESPN or Amazon Prime Video when he retires. Curry said he would "for sure" consider a broadcasting job, though he won't rush into it.

"I would be more patient," said Curry, who noted former National Football League quarterback Tom Brady moved directly into the Fox broadcast booth after retirement and his current teammate Draymond Green has been a TNT Sports NBA analyst for years as an active player.

"I think about what would be the right opportunity for me, 'cause anything that I do, I want to be all in on it," Curry said. "Right now, just doing your homework on the different pathways and options that might be available."

Senior golf tour

Curry said he's also already contemplating a career playing on the PGA Tour Champions, the top tour for former PGA players over 50 years old.

The concept of Curry competing with pros for championships may seem farcical, but he's taking it seriously. It's a long way off — Curry turns 50 in 13 years — but he is a scratch golfer without dedicating his life to playing.

He won the 2023 American Century Championship, an annual celebrity tournament that takes place each summer in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, defeating other current and former professional athletes that are top golfers. Curry shot a final round 72 to win the tournament.

"That would be a fun goal to go after for sure," Curry said. "It's an extremely challenging tour to crack if you're not one of the champion ex-PGA guys that are making that jump after you turn 50. So to do all the qualifying journey and all that — I'm pretty sure I'll try it. I've seen guys who are preparing themselves to do the same thing."

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of Peacock and CNBC.