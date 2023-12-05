Money Report

Stellantis resurrects small Fiat 500e EV for the U.S., starting at $34,095

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Stellantis
  • Stellantis is resurrecting the all-electric Fiat 500e for the U.S. market.
  • The small city car is expected to first go on sale as a special edition "(500e)RED" model early next year, starting at $34,095.
  • The 500e will be the first all-electric vehicle offered in the U.S. by Stellantis since the company formed in 2021.

DETROIT — Stellantis is resurrecting the all-electric Fiat 500e for the U.S. market, as the automaker begins to release electric vehicles domestically to meet tightening fuel economy regulations.

The small city car is expected to first go on sale as a special edition "(500e)RED" model early next year, starting at $34,095, Stellantis said Tuesday. It's not immediately clear whether the vehicle will qualify for any federal EV subsidies or tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act outside of leasing.

The 500e will be the first all-electric vehicle offered in the U.S. by Stellantis since the company formed in 2021. The automaker, born out of a merger between Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group, currently offers a handful of plug-in hybrid EVs, with several additional all-electric models planned in the coming years.

At just over 3,000 pounds, Stellantis says the 500e is expected to be the lightest all-electric vehicle in the segment. However, it's also expected to offer lower range and power compared to many other EVs on sale today.

The vehicle, which will be imported from Italy, features 162 foot pounds of torque, an estimated 149 miles of range and 0 mph to 60 mph time of 8.5 seconds. That performance is better than some EVs but still far lower than the the less-expensive Chevrolet Bolt with 259 miles of range on a single charge and 266 foot pounds of torque, for example.

The electric Fiat 500e as well as gas-powered models of the car were previously built at a factory in Mexico by Fiat Chrysler. Before the vehicle was discontinued in 2019, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne infamously told customers not to buy the 500e because "every time I sell one, it costs me $14,000."

The RED model is a collaboration between Stellantis, the company (RED) — a charity cofounded in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono to fight AIDS — and the ONE Campaign, a nonprofit focused on eradicating poverty and preventable diseases.

A Fiat spokesman said additional 500e models will be available at Fiat dealerships in the future.

2024 Fiat 500e
Stellantis
2024 Fiat 500e

