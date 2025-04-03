Stellantis idles plants in Mexico and Canada due to tariffs

Stellantis is pausing production at two assembly plants in Canada and Mexico as the company attempts to navigate President Donald Trump's new round of 25% automotive tariffs.

DETROIT — Stellantis is pausing production at two assembly plants in Canada and Mexico as the company attempts to navigate President Donald Trump's new round of 25% automotive tariffs that took effect Thursday.

The downtime includes two weeks at the automaker's Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, and the entire month of April at its Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico. Both start Monday.

The actions will result in temporary layoffs of roughly 900-U.S. represented employees at supporting plants in addition to roughly 4,500 hourly workers at the Canadian plant. Workers at the plant in Mexico will still report to the facility but not produce vehicles due to their contract terms, according to a company spokeswoman.

In an email to employees Thursday, Stellantis North American chief Antonio Filosa said the plant downtime is tied to the tariffs, as the company reviews its options.

"We are continuing to assess the medium- and long-term effects of these tariffs on our operations, but also have decided to take some immediate actions, including temporarily pausing production at some of our Canadian and Mexican assembly plants," Filosa said. "Those actions will impact some employees at several of our U.S. powertrain and stamping facilities that support those operations."

The Canadian plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the recently released Dodge Charger Daytona EV. The Mexico plant produces the Jeep Compass SUV and Jeep Wagoneer S EV.

