Stellantis delays Ram electric pickup trucks until 2025

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Stellantis’ Ram 1500 Revolution battery-electric concept pickup truck is introduced during a keynote address by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavaras during CES 2023 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on January 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
Ethan Miller | Getty Images
  • Stellantis is delaying the launch of its Ram electric pickup trucks from this year until the first half of 2025.
  • CEO Carlos Tavares on Tuesday declined to disclose specifics regarding what caused the delays as well as specific timing on the electric trucks.
  • Stellantis' upcoming electric pickups are the first on the company's new "STLA Frame platform" for its larger trucks and Jeep SUVs.

DETROIT — Stellantis is delaying the launch of its Ram electric pickup trucks from this year until the first half of 2025, as the transatlantic automaker continues testing the vehicles.

CEO Carlos Tavares on Tuesday declined to disclose details regarding what caused the delays as well as specific timing on the electric trucks, which include an all-electric "REV" model and an extended-range "Ramcharger" that's equipped with an electric generator and a gas engine.

"We are just facing a very significant amount of workload, and we want to be very prudent in the way we validate the products, so we take our time, and we make sure that we manage the peak," Tavares said during an online media event. "We don't want to rush. ... It's better to take a few weeks more to validate properly than to rush and then to make mistakes in terms of quality. That's what we are doing now."

Tavares said work needs to be completed on the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S EVs, which are expected to be released by the end of this year, before turning to the new trucks.

