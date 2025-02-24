Starbucks to lay off 1,100 corporate workers as sales sag

Starbucks will lay off 1,100 corporate employees, CEO Brian Niccol said Monday.

The cuts will not affect staff at cafes.

Niccol said he aims to streamline the company's operations, as he tries to turn the business around after four straight quarters of same-store sales declines.

In a message to corporate employees, Niccol said Starbucks is "simplifying our structure, removing layers and duplication and creating smaller, more nimble teams."

"Our intent is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity and drive better integration," Niccol wrote. "All with the goal of being more focused and able to drive greater impact on our priorities."

The layoffs come as Starbucks tries to draw coffee drinkers back to its cafes after same-store sales declined for four straight quarters. As customers turn to cheaper rivals in Starbucks' two largest markets, the U.S. and China, Niccol has tried to revamp operations since he took the helm of the company last year, including by speeding up service.

Starbucks had about 16,000 employees who work outside of store locations as of last year. The cuts will affect people who work in corporate support, but not roasting, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.