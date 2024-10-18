Spirit Airlines shares hit record low as Monday debt refinancing deadline looms

- Spirit Airlines is facing an Oct. 21 deadline with its credit card processor to renegotiate more than $1 billion in debt.
- Spirit shares are down more than 90% so far this year.
- The carrier has furloughed pilots, offered staff buyouts and deferred aircraft to save cash.
Spirit Airlines shares closed at a fresh low on Friday ahead of a looming deadline to refinance more than $1.1 billion in debt.
The airline's stock closed down roughly 3%, at less than $1.50 per share.
The budget carrier had extended that deadline with credit card processor U.S. Bank to Monday, from a previous date in September.
The Miramar, Florida-based airline has furloughed workers, slashed its schedule and deferred aircraft deliveries to save cash over the past year.
Many of its planes have been grounded because of a Pratt & Whitney engine recall. It has also reported weaker-than-expected bookings and its planned acquisition by JetBlue Airways was scuttled after getting blocked by a federal judge on antitrust grounds.
Its shares have tumbled more than 90% so far this year and nearly 40% so far in October alone.
Money Report
Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal said the carrier is considering a bankruptcy filing. Spirit and advisor Perella Weinberg Partners did not immediately comment on the matter.
