Sphere Entertainment stock soars more than 10% after Las Vegas venue opening

Sphere Entertainment's stock soared more than 10% Monday morning.

The move follows the company's newest venue opening in Las Vegas over the weekend, with a performance from U2.

The venue plans to host live concerts and sporting events.

Sphere Entertainment shares soared more than 10% Monday morning following the successful opening weekend of the company's new Las Vegas venue.

The entertainment and media company, a pet project of New York Knicks owner James Dolan, paired its venue opening with a performance from rock band U2 on both Saturday and Sunday night. The Sphere plans to host live concerts and sporting events.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement at the performances, which appeared to have a big turnout.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Sphere calls itself a "next-generation entertainment medium" that aims to bring a fresh take to live entertainment, fit with a futuristic dome-shaped arena and wall-to-wall video screens. The Las Vegas venue is the company's first opening.

The company has also announced plans to build another Sphere in London, pending approvals.

The company's market cap sits at about $1.4 billion.