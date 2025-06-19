SpaceX's Starship explodes during routine test in Texas

SpaceX's Starship "suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded" during a routine test at the Starbase facility, according to local authorities.

Three other Starship launches devolved into explosions this year to date.

Starship is key to SpaceX's plans to assist NASA plans to resume crewed missions to the Moon and to Elon Musk's plans to colonize Mars.

A SpaceX Starship rocket on Wednesday exploded at the Starbase facility in Texas during routine testing in preparation for a launch flight, according to local authorities and live stream footage.

The rocket "experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase" at 11 p.m. local time, SpaceX said on social media, noting "a safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for."

Local authorities said that Starship "suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded," with no injuries reported at the time of writing and an investigation is now underway. Live stream footage of Starbase showed the rocket burst into flame, shooting a large fireball into the sky.

Another Starship launch was expected to take place by the end of this month.

It's been a tempestuous ride for Elon Musk's mammoth Starship, after three flight launch attempts devolved in fiery glory and air-traffic stopping debris this year to date. Notably, the rocket model has taken off successfully in previous instances, but its vast scale — standing 120 meters (394 feet) tall when factoring in the Super Heavy booster — has raised concerns over its overall reliability and requirements for orbital refueling once in flight.

Yet Musk has clinched his hopes on Starship as the key vehicle for both NASA's third and fourth Artemis missions — part of a broader plan to return humans to the Moon — due to take place over 2027-2028. The rocket is also set to play a role in launching the Starlab private space station in the transition to commercial space orbiting labs once the International Space Station retires after 2030.

Critically, Starship is also central to Musk's — and former ally U.S. President Donald Trump's — broader ambitions to colonize Mars. The rocket is set to ferry Optimus robots to the red planet by the end of 2026, with Musk in March saying, "If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely."

