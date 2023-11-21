Nasdaq 100 futures tick lower as traders assess Nvidia's earnings: Live updates

Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Tuesday night as Wall Street assessed Nvidia's latest earnings results.

Futures tied to the tech-heavy index slipped about 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures inched down roughly 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures hovered near the flat line.

Nvidia shares slid more than 1% in extended trading. The chip giant posted fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that beat expectations, but warned export restrictions on China would weigh on its fiscal fourth quarter.

The lackluster response to the quarterly beat suggests to some investors Nvidia's stock may be overvalued after its more than 200% rise this year. This week, Nvidia shares crossed the $500 threshold for the first time to an all-time high. It closed Tuesday at $499.44, down 0.9%.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It's a great quarter," trader Guy Adami said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money." "But at what point do you say to yourself, you know what, now the valuation is starting to get a little bit stretched. We understand it can grow into it, but we're going to start taking profits in the name."

During the regular session Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended a five-day winning streak. The 30-stock Dow fell 62.75 points, or 0.18%. The S&P 500 lost 0.20%, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.59%.

Those moves come after the Federal Reserve signaled in its latest meeting notes that monetary policy will remain restrictive, and gave no indication of cutting interest rates anytime soon.

On the economic front, investors will watch for durable goods orders, weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment data set to release Wednesday.

Deere & Co. will report fiscal fourth-quarter results before the opening bell Wednesday.

S&P tech sector soaring 12.6% in November to lead index sectors this month

The S&P 500 Technology Index is climbing 12.6% in November to lead the 11 main industry sectors that make up the benchmark index. S&P 500 Communications Services is gaining 10.1% in November, followed by Consumer Discretionary (9.8%), Real Estate (8.8%) and Financials (8.4%), all of which are beating the broader S&P 500's 8.2% advance.

Underperforming sectors are S&P 500 Industrials, up 7.4%, S&P 500 Materials, ahead 6.0%, S&P 500 Health Care, higher by 4.0%, S&P 500 Utilities, up 3.8%, S&P 500 Consumer Staples, ahead 2.4%, and S&P 500 Energy, down 1.4%.

For the full year, technology is up 50.5%, trailed by communication services 50.4% and consumer discretionary 31.9% — all three of which are beating the S&P 500's 18.2% gain. Utilities are bringing up the rear, falling 12.3% in 2023, while consumer staples are off 5.7%, health care is down 4.8%, energy is lower by 4.4% and real estate by 2.9%.

— Scott Schnipper

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Autodesk — Autodesk gained more than 4%. The software company exceeded analysts' third-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Nordstrom — Shares of the department store chain inched higher by nearly 1% after Nordstrom reported third-quarter revenue of $3.32 billion, lower than analysts' estimate of $3.40 billion, per LSEG.

Read the full list here.

— Sarah Min

Nvidia shares fall in extended trading after earnings results

Nvidia shares moved down 1% in extended trading on Tuesday after the chipmaker reported fiscal third-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street's predictions. But the company called for a negative impact in the next quarter because of export restrictions affecting sales to organizations in China and other countries.

Here's how the company did, compared to the consensus among analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings: $4.02 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.37 per share expected

$4.02 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.37 per share expected Revenue: $18.12 billion, vs. $16.18 billion expected

— Jordan Novet

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures opened lower Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 15 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.11% and 0.18%, respectively.

— Sarah Min