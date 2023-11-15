S&P 500 futures are little changed as traders hope to build on November rally: Live updates

S&P 500 futures were little changed Wednesday night as investors looked to extend November's hot streak.

Futures tied to the broad-market index inched lower by 0.04%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 13 points, or 0.04%. Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.1%.

In after-hours action, shares of Cisco Systems dropped 11% after the company offered weak guidance for the current quarter and full fiscal year. Palo Alto Networks shed 5% after the cybersecurity company issued a dismal forecast on billings.

The moves follow a winning day on Wall Street as investors cheered the latest inflation data. The Dow added more than 160 points, finishing its fourth straight winning session with a gain of around 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed about 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

October's producer price index, a gauge of wholesale prices, slid 0.5%. That marked its biggest monthly decline since April 2020.

That came a day after the consumer price index remained flat for October, another encouraging sign for investors hoping the Federal Reserve has seen the path of inflation cool enough to stop hiking interest rates. Tuesday's session brought the biggest gains for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since April.

With November about halfway through, the S&P 500 is up more than 7% for the month, while the Dow has advanced nearly 6%. The Nasdaq has leapt 9.8% in the period.

These recent advances could be indicative of a longer term trend, said Barbara Doran, founder of BD8 Capital Partners. That's because the recent inflation data can imply the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates. The market being in a seasonally strong time historically is also a positive sign, she added.

"I think this has legs," Doran said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "The elements are in place for this rally to continue."

With the two inflation reports behind them, investors will turn focus to a crop of economic data on topics such as jobless claims, industrial production and the housing market due Thursday. They will also follow remarks expected from Fed officials including Cleveland President Loretta Mester and New York President John Williams at events throughout the day.

Investors will also watch for earnings reports from retail companies expected on Thursday. Macy's and Walmart are slated to report before the bell, followed by Gap after the market closes.

Stocks on pace for winning week

With more than half of the trading week now in the rearview mirror, the three major indexes are poised to finish higher.

The S&P 500 is up about 2% on the week. Meanwhile, the Dow and Nasdaq Composite have added around 2.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

— Alex Harring

Mega-cap banks could take hits to their net interest income levels as rates fall, Deutsche Bank says

Big banks could be in trouble as rates fall, according to Deutsche Bank.

"Mega cap bank disclosures suggest all remain positioned for higher (not lower) interest rates," said analyst Matt O-Connor. He used third-quarter 10Qs from major financial institutions to update interest rate sensitives.

Of the biggest names, Citi and Goldman Sachs are both "relatively neutral to changes in rates, with modest hits to net II [net interest income] from lower rates and modest boosts from higher rates."

On the other hand, as rates fall both Bank of America and Wells Fargo would take the biggest net interest income hits.

Morgan Stanley's wealth management division would also take a large hit to net interest income, although outside of the division the bank seems to be "liability positioned," implying that "the net impact to net II from lower rates is less than what MS discloses," O-Connor wrote.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Goldman Sachs is out with its official 2024 outlook

Goldman Sachs just came out with its official 2024 outlook — and has a message penned by Taylor Swift for investors.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

— Sarah Min

See the stocks making big moves after hours

These are some of the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:

Cisco Systems – Shares slid nearly 11% after the digital communications company offered worse-than-anticipated guidance for the current quarter and full year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies – Shares slipped 7% after posting a bigger loss than forecasted by analysts in the third quarter.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures open slightly lower

Stock futures inched lower shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow and S&P 500 slipped 0.1% each. Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.2%.

— Alex Harring