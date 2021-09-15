Money Report

Southwest Airlines Rolls Out New Covid-19 Vaccine Incentives for Staff

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday introduced new incentives to get staff vaccinated against Covid-19, following similar policies that had been in place at other airlines earlier this year.

The Dallas-based carrier said it will offer extra pay to staff who show proof of full vaccination by mid-November, according to a company memo, which was reviewed by CNBC.

Employees who upload their vaccination cards to the company by the end of Nov. 15 will get 16 hours of pay, though attendants and pilots with receive 13 hours, according to the memo.

"If you have not been vaccinated and choose to do so, this timeline gives you enough time to receive both rounds of a two-series vaccine or the single-dose vaccine," Southwest wrote to staff.

Southwest will also restrict quarantine pay protections for Covid infections to staff who have been vaccinated, effective Nov. 16. Those unvaccinated employees can still use their own sick time, however.

