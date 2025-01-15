Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrested, local media reports

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JANUARY 15: Investigators arrive at the entrance to the presidential residence of Yoon Suk Yeol, as authorities try to execute an arrest warrant, in Seoul, South Korea, on January 15, 2025. 
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Yoon is the first sitting president to be arrested in the country's history.
  • This was the second bid to arrest the impeached president, following a failed attempt on Jan. 3.
  • Over 3,000 police officers were reportedly involved in the second attempt to secure access to the presidential residence.

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol was reportedly arrested by the country's Corruption Investigation Office for High Ranking officials, a first for a sitting South Korean leader.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

This was the second bid to arrest the impeached president, following a failed attempt on Jan.3 when agents from South Korea's Presidential Security Service had blocked investigators from entering Yoon's residence.

About 3,000 police officers were involved in the second attempt to secure access to Yoon's compound, news agency Yonhap said.

South Korean media outlets also reported Yoon in a pre-recorded video said that "the law of the country has collapsed," and called the CIO's investigation "illegal." Yoon said he would appear before the CIO to "prevent an unpleasant bloodshed," according to a Google translation of the reports in Korean.

South Korean stocks had a muted reaction to the news, with the blue-chip Kospi up 0.21% and the small-cap Kosdaq down 0.44%.

The won weakened slightly against the U.S. dollar, and was last trading at 1,459.75. Yield on 10-year benchmark South Korean bonds also rose.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Tech rout in markets continues

news 3 hours ago

Jim Cramer says he supports healthcare stocks for their long-term value

The CIO had initially requested the arrest warrant after Yoon failed to turn up for questioning, which was granted on Dec. 31 by a Seoul district court. The warrant was then extended after it initially expired on Jan. 6.

Yoon faces charges of insurrection after his failed declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, a charge which is not subject to presidential immunity and carries the death penalty at maximum.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Yoon made a surprise late night broadcast and declared martial law last month, citing the need to protect the country from "North Korean communist forces" and "antistate forces." This was the first time martial law was declared in South Korea in over 40 years.

Lawmakers then managed to get past police barricades and voted down the declaration at the country's parliament, before filing impeachment motions against Yoon a few days later. Yoon was impeached on Dec. 14 and suspended from office.

South Korea's Constitutional Court has opened the impeachment trial on Jan. 14 against Yoon, but adjourned it to Jan. 16 after Yoon did not turn up.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us