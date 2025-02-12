Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SoftBank posts surprise loss in third quarter as Vision Fund investments go into red; revenue also misses estimates

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. 
Issei Kato | Reuters

SoftBank Group posted a surprise quarterly loss Wednesday as its Vision Funds' investments fell into red. The Japanese company's revenue also missed analysts' estimates.

Here are Softbank's results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who have been more consistently accurate:

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

  • Revenue: 1.83 trillion yen vs. 1.84 trillion yen
  • Net loss of 369.17 billion yen vs. a profit of 298.53 billion yen

The company's Vision Fund investments clocked a loss of 352.75 billion yen for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The Vision Funds investments had posted a gain for the preceding two quarters.

The broader Vision Fund segment — which factors in administrative costs, fluctuations in currency, among other things — reported a loss of 309.93 billion yen during the quarter.

SoftBank reported a 2.1% quarter-on-quarter drop in its Vision Fund 1 public portfolio companies, primarily due to a drop in the share price of e-commerce company Coupang.

In recent years, SoftBank has made a number of controversial high-value investments in companies that have struggled or marked down their valuations. 

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Tesla wobbles as BYD gets ahead in self-driving and Elon Musk is everywhere

news 2 hours ago

Europe wants to be part of the AI race against China and the U.S. — and shake off its anti-innovation image

It is now repositioning itself to take advantage of the artificial intelligence boom, where players such as Nvidia have benefited from meteoric demand for chips and data center GPUs.

SoftBank is close to finalizing a $40 billion primary investment in OpenAI at a $260 billion pre-money valuation, sources recently told CNBC's David Faber.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

SoftBank reported its quarterly earnings after trading closed at the Tokyo stock exchange. It's shares gained 45% last year.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us