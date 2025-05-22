Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Snowflake shares soar to highest level in over a year as revenue tops $1 billion for first time

By Ari Levy, CNBC

Snowflake Inc. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Jan. 2, 2025.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Snowflake shares popped on Thursday and climbed to their highest in over a year a day after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue.
  • Sales climbed 26% surpassing $1 billion in a quarter for the first time.

Snowflake shares jumped 12% on Thursday, climbing to their highest level since early last year after the data analytics company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 jumped 26% to $1.04 billion from $828.7 million a year earlier, and topped the $1.01 billion average LSEG estimate. It's the first time the company, which went public in 2020, has recorded more than $1 billion in sales in a quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents exceeded the 21-cent average analyst estimate, according to LSEG. Snowflake reported a net loss of $430 million, a loss of $1.29 a share, widening from a loss of $317 million, or 95 cents a share, a year earlier.

Snowflake has been adding artificial intelligence services into its cloud-based data analytics platform, which the company said in its earning release late Wednesday has helped it reach 11,000 customers.

Analysts at Cantor highlighted the significance of two new $100 million deals that closed in the quarter after slipping from the prior period, noting that "churn concerns were abated."

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Amazon-backed Anthropic debuts its most powerful AI model yet, which can work for 7 hours straight

news 37 mins ago

33-year-old in Florida making $78,000 a year has racked up over 1 million credit card points

The firm reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock, writing that it has "confidence Snowflake should continue to execute on a beat-and-raise strategy as the year progresses and continue to show leverage in the model."

With Thursday's rally, Snowflake shares are up 29% for the year, while the Nasdaq is down close to 2%.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

WATCH: Interview with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us