Snowflake CEO talks collaboration with Nvidia: ‘There's a lot to come'

Ramaswamy teased new product announcements at the company's conference in June, which will feature a talk with Nvidia's Jensen Huang.

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy indicated the cloud data company will collaborate further with artificial intelligence darling Nvidia.

"We collaborated with Nvidia on a number of fronts: our foundation model, Arctic, was, unsurprisingly, done on top of Nvidia chips," Ramaswamy said. "There's a lot to come, and Jensen's, of course, a visionary when it comes to AI."

There will be more discussions about AI and new product announcements at Snowflake's Data Cloud Summit conference in June, he said. The conference will take place in San Francisco and include a talk with Jensen Huang. Ramaswamy said he's gotten to know the Nvidia CEO well over the past several months, adding that Snowflake is "super excited by the promise of accelerated computing."

Ramaswamy also said Snowflake's enterprise customer base is growing and described what the company can do for companies like Kraft Heinz. For example, he said Snowflake's AI offerings can analyze customer feedback data to help determine automated responses to questions.

"Our product pipeline, especially in AI, has been in overdrive," he said. "The era of enterprise AI is here, right here at Snowflake."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia.

