Singapore's ‘Cruise to Nowhere' Forced to Return Early After Passenger Tests Positive for Covid

SINGAPORE — A passenger on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the vessel's early return to port.

The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship set sail from Singapore on a "cruise to nowhere" — a concept that is being tested in the city-state which allows cruise ships to make round trips to Singapore with no port of call in between.

The program is available only to Singapore residents and ships are limited to carrying only 50% of their total passenger capacity.

"One guest aboard Quantum of the Seas tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team," Royal Caribbean said in a statement. Guests and crew who came into close contact with the passenger have been identified and isolated — those people have tested negative thus far for the virus, the company said.

"The ship is returning to port today in accordance with government protocols, and will debark guests after a review of contact tracing is completed," the cruise operator added.

Royal Caribbean later told CNBC that the ship has already returned to Singapore and is currently docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. But the company did not respond to CNBC's question on how many passengers were on board, and if the incident will affect future sailing plans.

Quantum of the Seas can carry as many as 4,905 passengers and around 1,500 crew at full capacity. Royal Caribbean says its ships have onboard medical centers that are able to do on-site testing for Covid-19, isolate positive cases and provide critical care when needed.

The coronavirus pandemic has hammered the travel and tourism sectors this year, including the cruise industry.

Singapore's "cruise to nowhere" program is an attempt to bolster travel demand in the middle of the pandemic. To participate, cruise liners have to obtain a mandatory safety certification and will be subjected to an audit before they are allowed to commence sailing.

At the moment, Royal Caribbean and Genting Cruise Lines are sailing from Singapore under this program.

It remains unclear how Singapore, which has not reported any new locally transmitted infection cases since Dec. 5, will handle the returning passengers. Daily infection cases in the city-state have remained mostly under control.

The Ministry of Health directed CNBC to the Singapore Tourism Board for queries. The STB did not immediately respond.