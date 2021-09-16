Singapore Government Announces $1 Billion New Fund to Boost Local Stock Market

Singapore's government announced a series of initiatives to boost the domestic stock market.

The government will co-invest with state investment firm Temasek in a new fund to support "promising high-growth" companies.

Other initiatives include the setting up of another new fund to invest in later-stage companies and work toward an eventual listing in the city-state.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, SGX Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said there's a "robust pipeline" of potential SPAC listings — and the first could come through in a couple of weeks.

SINGAPORE — The Singapore government on Friday announced a series of initiatives to boost the domestic stock market, including co-investing in a new fund to support "promising high-growth" companies.

The new fund will be set up with state investment firm Temasek. It will start with 1.5 billion Singapore dollars ($1.1 billion) to help companies raise capital through public listings — whether primary, secondary or dual — in the Southeast Asian city-state.

Here are other initiatives that were announced:

The investment arm of Singapore's Economic Development Board intends to establish a new fund to invest in later-stage companies and work toward an eventual listing in the city-state. The fund will start with 500 million Singapore dollars.

The financial regulator, Monetary Authority of Singapore, will increase its grants to help companies defray the cost of listings.

The exchange operator, Singapore Exchange, will help high-growth companies to raise funds privately prior to a public listing.

Earlier this month, the SGX announced new rules to allow the listing of special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs. The move was seen as a way to revive Singapore's IPO market.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, SGX Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said there's a "robust pipeline" of potential SPAC listings — and the first could come through in a couple of weeks.

Singapore's stock market has outperformed many of its regional peers this year, with the benchmark Straits Times Index gaining around 7.8% as of Thursday's close.

But initial public offerings on the Singapore Exchange have been lackluster in comparison. In the first half of this year, Singapore drew just three IPOs that raised $200 million in proceeds, while fellow financial hub Hong Kong had 46 listings that raised $27.4 billion.

— CNBC's Weizhen Tan contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.