Silicon Valley's General Catalyst makes first investment into Saudi Arabia through fintech Lean Technologies

General Catalyst, Stanley Druckenmiller and Bain Capital's investment into Lean Technologies represent the firms' first investments into Saudi Arabia.

A recent McKinsey report said that the MENA region's fintech industry could grow to be worth as much as $4.5 billion by 2025.

Saudi Arabia's fintech startups have raised over $1.84 billion in venture capital investments since 2018, according to the kingdom's SME authority.

Silicon Valley venture capital firm General Catalyst has made its first investment in Saudi Arabia through fintech startup Lean Technologies, which just closed a Series B round worth $67.5 million.

General Catalyst has $30 billion in assets under management and has backed major U.S. tech companies like Snap, Stripe and AirBnb. Lean Technologies' fundraising round also saw participation from Bain Capital Ventures, Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office, and Arbor Ventures, among others, bringing the Riyadh-based firm's total funding to over $100 million to date, according to a Sunday statement from the company.

For three of those investors — General Catalyst, Stanley Druckenmiller and Bain Capital — this investment is their first in the kingdom.

What this signifies, Lean Technologies CEO and co-founder Hisham Al-Falih told CNBC, is that "this is a huge vote of confidence for their view of the growth trajectory that Saudi is on and the potential that it has over the next decade."

The kingdom is pushing ahead with Vision 2030, its initiative to diversify its economy away from oil and create new jobs and industries for the overwhelmingly young Saudi workforce. Now more than ever, the kingdom wants foreign capital and direct investment coming into Saudi Arabia rather than flowing out of it, allowing for local employment, knowledge transfer and training, and the development of a variety of sectors.

Fintech plays a major role in this evolution, Al-Falih stressed.

"We are just getting started. I feel like there's so much more investment that needs to go into deepening our tech stack, to expanding our payment solutions, to expanding our data services, to deepening our partnerships with banks in the region and with the support and enablement of the central banks in the region as well," Al-Falih said. "If you look at the region's growth over the last three to five years, it's been phenomenal, but there is still so much more room for growth."

Revenue from the fintech industry in the Middle East and North Africa amounted to $1.5 billion in 2022, and could grow to be between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion by 2025, according to a report by McKinsey & Company. Fintech revenues in the region are less than 1% of banking revenues, Al-Falih said citing the report, compared to 4 to 5% in more mature markets like the U.S. and U.K.

"We are almost an order of magnitude away from where we could be in terms of the fintech revenue and its participation to the economy," the Lean Technologies CEO said. "And that gives us the wind behind our sales and the motivation to keep building those tools and the picks and shovels, if you will, to enable those bold innovators to achieve their dreams."

Lean Technologies specializes in providing the financial infrastructure that allows secure data-sharing between bank accounts and applications. Regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Markets in the United Arab Emirates, Lean works to facilitate A2A (account-to-account) payments, meaning funds transferred directly between two bank accounts rather than via intermediaries like payment processors or credit card networks.

The company works with major local clients like Emirati state telecoms firm e& and ride-hailing super app company Careem, with over $2 billion in total processed volumes, according to its press release issued Sunday.

In Saudi Arabia, Lean's "launch of its data solutions under the Saudi Central Bank's regulatory sandbox has impacted clients across various industries, including insurance, lending, and marketplaces, verifying nearly 1 million bank accounts," the release said.

As of September of this year, Saudi Arabia's fintech startups have raised over $1.84 billion in venture capital investments since 2018, according to Monsha'a, the kingdom's General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises. KPMG in September reported that in 2023 alone, Saudi fintechs attracted $791 million — a 231% leap from the previous year.

The number of active fintech startups in the country since the launch of its "Fintech Saudi" initiative in 2018 has reached 216 and they employ a more than 6,500 people, Monsha'a said. The Kingdom aims to establish 525 new companies in the fintech sector by 2030.