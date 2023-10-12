Money Report

Shipping giant Maersk to add SpaceX's Starlink internet to over 330 ships by early next year

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Andia | UIG via Getty Images
  • Danish logistics giant Maersk is adding SpaceX's Starlink to more than 330 container ships.
  • Maersk said the installation of the Starlink internet service is expected to be complete by the first quarter of next year.
  • The satellite network is set to provide internet speeds of over 200 Mbps (Megabits per second) for use on the ships.

Danish logistics giant Maersk is adding SpaceX's Starlink to more than 330 container ships, the companies announced on Thursday.

Maersk said the installation of the Starlink internet service is expected to be complete by the first quarter of next year, with the satellite network set to provide internet speeds of over 200 Mbps (Megabits per second).

"The highspeed connectivity will enable our seagoing colleagues to stay connected with their loved ones while at sea. It will also propel the expansion of seamless cloud solutions, enabling our vision to digitalise our vessel operations," Maersk's Head of Fleet Management and Technology Leonardo Sonzio said in a statement.

Starlink is the global communications network that Elon Musk's company has been building, with over 5,000 satellites launched and counting.

The company initially targeted consumer customers, and now says Starlink has over two million subscribers. It's expanded into other markets – including national security, enterprise, mobility, maritime and aviation – and disrupted the existing satellite communications sector.

Maersk said its deal with SpaceX came after a successful pilot phase with more than 30 of the company's ships, during which crew members gave "very positive feedback" about the service.

