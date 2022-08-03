Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of Weak Demand and Warehouses Filling Up

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

Andia | UIG via Getty Images
  • Maersk said Wednesday that it expects a slowdown in global shipping container demand in 2022 amid weakening consumer confidence and supply chain congestion.
  • The Danish shipping and logistics company — a barometer for global trade — said it loaded 7.4% fewer containers onto ships in the second quarter versus a year earlier.
  • It comes as Maersk confirmed forecast-beating second-quarter results Wednesday as freight rates soar.

AP Moller-Maersk on Wednesday predicted a slowdown in global shipping container demand this year amid weakening consumer confidence and supply chain congestion.

The Danish shipping and logistics company — one of the world's largest and a broad barometer for global trade — said it loaded 7.4% fewer containers onto ships in the second quarter when compared to the same period in 2021, prompting it to revise the full-year outlook for its container business.

Maersk now expects demand to be at the lower end of its range, between -1% and 1% in 2022, as rising inflation and energy prices darken the global economic outlook.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Geopolitical uncertainty and higher inflation via higher energy prices continued to weigh on consumer sentiment and growth expectations," the company said in a statement.

"Given this background, in 2022 global container demand is now expected to be at the lower end of the -1% to +1% forecasted range," it said.

Stockpiles build-up

Money Report

Business 29 mins ago

Dr. Fauci: If You Aren't Up-To-Date on Covid Vaccines and Boosters, You're ‘Going to Get Into Trouble'

Business 1 hour ago

How ‘Stranger Things' Cinematographer Survived 90-Hour Weeks While Shooting Season Four: ‘It's Super Grueling'

Maersk warned that the slowdown was especially pronounced in Europe, where stockpiles have been building up at ports and in warehouses as consumer demand wanes.

Russia's war in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China have only exacerbated such congestion woes, it added.

"In Europe, supply chain congestion remained as retailers and manufacturers kept containers in ports and warehouses due to weak final demand. Port lockdowns in China due to the Covid-19 zero-tolerance policy as well as consequences from the war in Ukraine also caused strains in key areas of the logistics network," the company said.

It comes as Maersk confirmed forecast-beating second-quarter results Wednesday as freight rates soar.

The company said trade congestion had lifted global freight prices, creating "exceptional market conditions" for the logistics business and prompting it to raise its profit outlook for the year.

Shipping company Maersk warned that stockpiles have been building up at ports and in warehouses amid waning consumer demand.
Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
Shipping company Maersk warned that stockpiles have been building up at ports and in warehouses amid waning consumer demand.

Maersk now expects to record underlying operating profits of around $31 billion in 2022, up from an earlier estimate of $24 billion. Meantime, it anticipates underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $37 billion, up from $30 billion.

In the second quarter, the company's revenue rose 52% year-on-year to $21.7 billion while underlying operating profits more than doubled to $8.9 billion.

The container shipping industry at large has benefited from higher freight rates as companies have had to pay record sums to transport their goods amid a plethora of market disruptions. On Thursday, shipping group Hapag-Lloyd AG raised its profit forecast after it said average freight rates rose around 80% in the first half of the year.

Maersk said that while freight rates had recently softened slightly, they remain at historic highs, and ongoing congestion issues pointed to continued fluctuation in prices.

"The continued congestion and dislocation of supply and demand fundamentals in the logistics industry increases the uncertainty surrounding the outlook for freight rates," the company said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us