Shares of DocuSign surge 14% on strong earnings, AI boost

Docusign beat on the top and bottom lines, due in part to last year's launch of its AI-enabled content.

CEO Allan Thygesen said the company has "started to turn the corner on the core business."

Thygesen said the company is partnering with Microsoft and Google.

Docusign rose more than 14% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings after the bell Thursday.

"We've really stabilized and I think started to turn the corner on the core business," CEO Allan Thygesen said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We've become much more efficient."

Here's how the company performed in the fourth quarter FY2025 compared to LSEG estimates:

86 cents vs. 85 cents expected Revenue: $776 million vs. $761 million

The earnings beat was boosted in part by the electronic signature service's new artificial intelligence-enabled content called Docusign IAM, a platform for optimizing processes involving agreements.

"It's tremendously valuable," Thygesen said. "It's opening a treasure trove of data. ... We're seeing excellent pickup."

Looking to fiscal year 2026, Thygesen said Docusign expects IAM to account for low double digits of the total growth of the business by Q4.

Thygesen said the company is also partnering with Microsoft and Google, which the company does not view as competitors because they're "not looking to become agreement management specialists."

Despite consumer sentiment and demand dipping across the board due to tariff uncertainty, Thygesen said the company has not seen anything yet in its transactional activity to indicate a slowdown in demand or growth.

"More and more people are going to want to sign things electronically," Thygesen said.

The company reported subscription revenue at $757 million, marking a 9% year-over-year increase. Docusign said it expects first-quarter revenue between $745 million and $749 million and projects full-year revenue between $3.129 billion and $3.141 billion.

Docusign reported net income of $83.50 million, or 39 cents per share, compared to net income of $27.24 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago. Fourth-quarter revenue of $776 million was up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

DocuSign went public in 2018 at a $6 billion valuation. The company's share price soared during the pandemic as demand for remote services boomed during lockdowns and social restrictions, hitting record highs in 2021 before plummeting. Thygesen, who previously worked at Google, joined the company in September 2022 after DocuSign's massive slide.

The stock is down more than 16% year-to-date.