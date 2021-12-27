Asia Stocks Rise After S&P 500 Closes at New Record Overnight

Shares in Asia rose in Tuesday morning trade.

The S&P 500 jumped almost 1.4% overnight on Wall Street to its 69th record close of the year.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia rose in Tuesday morning trade after gains on Wall Street saw the S&P 500 notching yet another record close overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.82% in early trading while the Topix index advanced 0.76%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.14%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded above the flatline.

Investors will monitor Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong following a Financial Times report that Didi has indefinitely barred employees from selling their shares. Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the outlook for Chinese companies looking to pursue overseas IPOs.

Markets in Australia are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

S&P 500 rises to new record again

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 jumped almost 1.4% to its 69th record close of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw robust gains, surging 1.39% to 15,871.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 351.82 points to 36,302.38.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.093 — still off levels above 96.6 seen last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.79 per dollar, following yesterday's weakening from levels below 114.5 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7234, largely holding on to gains after its rise from below $0.714 last week.