Setting boundaries the wrong way ‘could get you fired'—do these 6 easy things instead to ‘protect your energy'

You may know intellectually that boundaries are important. But actually setting — and enforcing — them is another story.

In reality, you might feel a nagging pull to be accessible and responsive to work around the clock. Maybe you want to avoid slowing your team down, or perhaps you equate being reachable with being committed and valuable.

That pressure only grows if your employer expects you to be "on" no matter the day or time. When fast replies and 24/7 availability are rewarded, protecting your time can feel difficult and risky.

Even if you enjoy the pace and high stakes of your role, boundaries are still essential to protect your well-being and prevent burnout. At the same time, saying "just don't work weekends" isn't realistic and, in some cases, could get you fired.

So here are six practical ways to set boundaries, create space, safeguard your time, and protect your energy — without falling behind or jeopardizing your job.

1. Focus on what you will do versus what you won't do

Framing matters. The human brain is wired to react more strongly to the pain of losing something than to the satisfaction of gaining something, a phenomenon called "loss aversion."

Telling your boss, "I don't check email after 6 p.m.," can trigger resistance because it unintentionally focuses on what they're giving up: your availability. Your manager and colleagues will be more receptive if you focus on what you're committing to, rather than what you're not. For instance:

Instead of: "I can't stay late to finish this."

Say: "I can give this another hour today and pick back up in the morning."

"I can't stay late to finish this." "I can give this another hour today and pick back up in the morning." Instead of: "I won't respond to emails while on vacation."

Say: "Bradley will be your point of contact while I'm out. I'll include a handoff summary before I go."

2. Acknowledge receipt

Like it or not, in an always-on workplace, the faster you reply, the more dedicated and reliable you seem. But that doesn't mean dropping everything the moment a new message comes in.

Let the person know you saw their note, even if you can't respond in detail right away. Simple replies like "Got it, thanks!" or "I've seen this and will add it to the queue" show that you're on top of things without pulling you away from other tasks. A quick emoji reaction can be enough to signal you're on it.

Most people simply want to know their message was received and didn't get lost in the shuffle. They're seeking confirmation, not necessarily immediate action. A quick acknowledgment gives them that peace of mind, controls perception, and often stops other follow-ups from coming your way.

3. Step up your status updates

Tools like Slack and Teams can be one of your best opportunities to set clear limits. Replace generic, default status messages like "Busy" or "Do Not Disturb" with specifics about what you're working on and when you'll be reachable again. For example:

"Heads down on a proposal. Checking messages on the hour."

"In meetings and will respond before EOD."

This manages expectations without overexplaining and prevents assumptions that you're running errands or simply ignoring work.

Be clear about which platform to use, and when. You might decide with your team, for instance, that Slack is best for time-sensitive messages that should get a response within 1-2 hours, whereas email is for items that can wait up to 24 hours. This helps people choose the right channel, and it gives you space to prioritize your time, instead of feeling pressure to get to everything immediately.

4. Book buffer time

If you schedule yourself to full capacity, you'll have no wiggle room when other demands inevitably arise.

Instead of booking yourself solid, aim to fill only 80% of your calendar and leave 20% open for the unexpected. This allows you to accommodate last-minute requests, a client issue that pops up, or a task takes longer than expected.

And if your buffer doesn't fill up, then you can reclaim it for deep work or simply decompress between your many obligations.

5. Define what qualifies as an emergency

When you're caught up in a work issue, solving it feels urgent. To defend against faux emergencies and unnecessary panic, define what actually warrants urgent or after-hours attention. You might explain:

"If our system is down, call me. For anything else, I'll respond first thing in the morning."

"​​Ping me over the weekend if there's a media opportunity that can't wait. Otherwise, we can review next steps in our one-on-one."

The clearer your criteria, the easier it is for others to self-assess before reaching out — and the less pressure you'll feel to treat every request like a fire drill.

6. Be persistent and patient

Setting boundaries, especially in a demanding work culture, requires flexibility, courage, and finesse. Stay the course, even if you face resistance at first.

In the long term, the healthy you with boundaries and energy will bring more value than someone who's always available but constantly running on empty.

Melody Wilding, LMSW is an executive coach, human behavior professor, and author of "Managing Up: How to Get What You Need from the People in Charge." Download exact scripts to diplomatically say no at work here.

