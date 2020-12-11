Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley Team Up in Push for Second $1,200 Stimulus Checks

By Lorie Konish, CNBC

Jemal Countess | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
  • Sens. Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley are among the most vocal supporters of more $1,200 stimulus checks.
  • Now, the two lawmakers are reaching across the aisle to make sure those payments are included in any Congressional legislation.
  • "This amendment would make certain that working families get the urgent, direct support they need to survive," Sanders said.

The clock is ticking for Congress to authorize new funding to prevent a government shutdown and pass new coronavirus stimulus relief.

Now, two vocal supporters of second round of $1,200 stimulus checks — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo. — have teamed up to introduce an amendment with the goal of ensuring those checks to Americans are included either in a stopgap bill or other legislation.

Money Report

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Congress Risks Government Shutdown as Senators Threaten to Hold Up Funding Bill

politics 1 hour ago

New York City Will Shut Indoor Dining Starting Monday, Gov. Cuomo Says

The senators are calling for a second round of payments similar to the first that went out in the spring — $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. As with the first round, individuals who earn up to $75,000 would qualify for the full payments.

"I will insist that any agreement in terms of a Covid-19 relief package must include not only strong unemployment benefits, but a $1,200 direct payment for the working families of this country similarly structured to what was included in the CARES package of March," Sanders said on the Senate floor Thursday.

The Vermont senator said this week that more $1,200 checks are needed, while the White House called instead for $600 checks per individual.

Hawley also introduced his own bill Thursday for second $1,200 stimulus checks.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., talks with reporters after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Russell Building on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., talks with reporters after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Russell Building on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

"It would be a dereliction of duty if Congress adjourns for Christmas without having a vote on providing working families with direct payments," Hawley said in a statement.

Despite Washington lawmakers' new efforts to come to an agreement on coronavirus relief, a deal has been elusive this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled Senate Republicans will not support a $908 billion bipartisan proposal.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has adjourned until next week.

More from Personal Finance:
Missouri senator unveils plan for second $1,200 stimulus checks
Will the next Covid relief bill include $600 or $1,200 stimulus checks?
Covid relief bill would add a $300 boost to unemployment benefits

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpcoronavirusCongressCOVID-19Bernie Sanders
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us