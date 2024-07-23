Money Report

Sen. Bob Menendez will resign seat Aug. 20 after bribery conviction

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

David Dee Delgado | Reuters
  • Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat convicted last week in a federal bribery case, will resign his Senate seat effective Aug. 20.
  • Menendez said last Wednesday that that he would quit the Senate as a result of his criminal conviction, but had not given a date. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is also a Democratic, will appoint a senator to fill out the brief remainder of Mendendez.
  • Menendez was found guilty of all 16 criminal counts on July 17 in Manhattan federal court in a case where he was accused of accepting bribes, which included cash and gold bars, in exchange for taking actions that benefited the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat convicted last week in a federal bribery case, will resign his Senate seat effective Aug. 20, NBC News reports.

Menendez said last Wednesday that that he would quit the Senate as a result of his criminal conviction, but he had not given a date. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is also a Democrat, will appoint a senator to fill out the brief remainder of Mendendez's term.

Menendez was found guilty of all 16 criminal counts on July 17 in Manhattan federal court in a case where he was accused of accepting bribes, which included cash and gold bars, in exchange for taking actions that benefited the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Two New Jersey businessmen, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, were convicted in the same trial of charges related to bribing Menendez. A third defendant, Jose Uribe, previously pleaded guilty in the case.

Menendez is due to be sentenced on Oct. 29. He has said he will appeal his conviction.

His wife Nadine Menendez, who also was criminally charged in the case, had her trial severed from that of the senator and the other defendants. Nadine's trial was delayed indefinitely as a result of surgery following a diagnosis of breast cancer.

