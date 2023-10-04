Sen. Bob Menendez on reelection bid: ‘We will announce it when it comes time'

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is facing a bribery indictment, said he "will announce it when it comes time" when asked if he would formally seek reelection.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is facing a bribery indictment, said Wednesday he "will announce it when it comes time" when asked if he would formally seek reelection.

"I'm not going to jeopardize any seat in New Jersey under any circumstances," Menendez said, according to NBC News.

"When I make that decision I will announce it," the Democrat said. "I will announce it when it comes time."

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were charged in Manhattan federal court two weeks ago with taking bribes in the form of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold, a luxury car and home mortgage payments in exchange for the lawmaker using his office to try to help three New Jersey businessmen with various issues.

Menendez, who insists he is innocent, has repeatedly said he would not resign despite most Senate Democrats calling on him to do so.

He, his wife and the trio of businessmen are set to go on trial beginning May 6.

The indictment alleges Menendez used his position as chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to benefit the businessmen.

It also charges that he secretly aided the government of Egypt, including providing "highly sensitive" U.S. government information, in exchange for bribes.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., who replaced Menendez as chair, blocked $235 million in military aid to Egypt on Tuesday.

"My hold on current funds will remain until specific human rights progress is made," Cardin said in a statement.

Menendez on Wednesday acknowledged reports that his wife hit and killed a man with her car in 2018 and later was gifted a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-300 convertible by an Egyptian American businessman charged in the case.

"That was a tragic accident and obviously we think of the family," Menendez told NBC News.

Nadine Menendez was not found at fault for the crash. The Record of New Jersey first reported the incident.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported a question Sen. Bob Menendez was asked by a reporter. As a result the story erroneously suggested Menendez was opening the door to possibly resigning.