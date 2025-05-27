Salesforce to acquire data management company Informatica in $8 billion deal

Salesforce is acquiring cloud data management firm Informatica in an $8 billion deal.

Salesforce is paying $25 per share for holders of Informatica's Class A and Class B-1 common stock.

Salesforce announced Tuesday that it's buying cloud data management firm Informatica in an $8 billion deal to bolster the enterprise software giant's push into artificial intelligence.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Shares of Salesforce were up about 1% in U.S. premarket trading. Informatica shares climbed about 6%.

"Truly autonomous, trustworthy AI agents need the most comprehensive understanding of their data," said Steve Fisher, Salesforce president and chief technology officer, in a release. "The combination of Informatica's advanced catalog and metadata capabilities with our Agentforce platform delivers exactly this."

Under the terms of the deal, holders of Informatica's Class A and Class B-1 common stock will receive $25 in cash per share, according to a press release announcing the deal.

Salesforce, which specializes in customer relationship management software, said that it would look to combine Informatica's data catalog, integration, governance, privacy and data management services with its agentic AI solution, dubbed Agentforce.

The deal will be funded through a combination of cash on Salesforce's balance sheet and new debt, the company said.

The acquisition adds to a slew of deals Salesforce has made over the years as the company has sought to expand its product portfolio and gain market share. It bought Slack in 2021 for $27.7 billion, Tableau in 2019 for $15.7 billion, and MuleSoft in 2018 for $6.5 billion.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said Monday that the firm would look to leverage Informatica alongside its Data Cloud, MuleSoft and Tableau products to "enable autonomous agents to deliver smarter, safer, and more scalable outcomes for every company."