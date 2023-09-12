Salesforce CEO says Slack will play a prominent role in AI

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC's Jim Cramer about how its messaging program Slack is involved with AI.

"The big news is Slack is really starting to wake up with its own AI," Benioff said. "It holds so much data for our customers, I think Slack is going to be the promise of AI for a lot of our most important customers."

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that its messaging program Slack will not only have its own AI, but will be used by some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence.

"The big news is Slack is really starting to wake up with its own AI," Benioff said. "It holds so much data for our customers, I think Slack is going to be the promise of AI for a lot of our most important customers."

"If you go talk to any of these great, new AI companies," Benioff continued, listing OpenAI, Cohere and Anthropic, "They are all Slack first companies, they all built their product with Slack."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Benioff said Slack is not only a system of engagement, but a system of record, so the program itself can start managing data.

Benioff also discussed the next iteration of Salesforce's Einstein, an AI program with capabilities aimed at assisting companies with CRM, customer relations management. He stressed that while the program is learning from customers' data, it is protecting that data with a "trust layer."

"Einstein will do a trillion transactions for our customers this week in AI, but we never look at the customers' data."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Salesforce.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com