Rubrik pops 20% in NYSE debut after pricing IPO above range

By Jordan Novet,CNBC and Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Data management company Rubrik began trading on the NYSE Thursday.
  • Rubrik priced its IPO at $32 a share, raising $752 million at a $5.6 billion valuation, above its expected range.
  • The company sold 23.5 million shares ahead of its Thursday debut.

Data management software maker Rubrik began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. It's a closely-watched debut that will help investors gauge whether the market for initial public offerings has reopened for late-stage startups. It opened at $38.60 per share, up 20% from its IPO price.

On Wednesday the Microsoft-backed company priced shares at $32 each, above its expected range of $28 to 31 per share. In selling 23.5 million shares, it raised $752 million. That left it with a valuation of $5.6 billion. Rubrik shares are trading under the ticker "RBRK."

Many technology companies appeared on public markets in the 2010s as central banks kept interest rates low. Worries about a weakening economy starting in late 2021 led investors to become less interested in unprofitable companies. Since then, few young technology companies have been willing to try going public. But that could be changing. Reddit and Astera Labs, which sells data center connectivity chips, went public in March.

Rubrik, founded a decade ago, reported a $354 million net loss in the latest fiscal year, compared to a $278 million loss in the year prior. The company now generates 91% of its revenue from subscriptions, up from 59% two years ago. 

Microsoft invested in the company in 2021. Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha has 8% control. Lightspeed, his former employer, has 25% of the voting power.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

