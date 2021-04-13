Roblox Shares Up After Gaming Platform Partners With Hasbro for Monopoly and Nerf Products

Toymaker Hasbro said Tuesday it will partner with Roblox, an online video game platform, on Nerf and Monopoly merchandise.

Toymaker Hasbro announced on Tuesday a partnership with Roblox, an online video game platform, to release Roblox-themed Nerf and Monopoly merchandise.

Both companies shares were trading higher after the announcement. Hasbro shares gained more than 1% while Roblox shares hit a 52-week high of $82.03 in trading Tuesday. Recently, Roblox's stock was up more than 7%.

The Nerf blasters will feature various Roblox games such as Arsenal and Jailbreak, and will be available this fall in U.S. stores. Each blasters will include a code for players to redeem online for a virtual blaster to use in the game.

"Our design teams have done a phenomenal job capturing the creativity and essence of Roblox creators and their most immersive, innovative Roblox games in NERF blaster form," said Adam Kleinman, vice president of Nerf global marketing, in a press release.

In addition, a new version of Monopoly will incorporate popular Roblox experiences into the game. It also will include a code for players to redeem online for an exclusive virtual item. The board game will be available for preorder on Hasbro Pulse in the U.S. and Canada and at Big Bad Toy Shop.

A Nerf-branded experience will be launched on Roblox's platform later this year.