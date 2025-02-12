Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Restaurant Brands reports 2.5% same-store sales growth, fueled by Burger King and Popeyes

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

The Burger King logo is displayed at a Burger King fast food restaurant on January 17, 2024 in Burbank, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • Restaurant Brands International reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents and revenue of $2.3 billion.
  • Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants outperformed Wall Street's expectations.

Restaurant Brands International on Wednesday reported same-store sales growth of 2.5%, fueled by the better-than-expected performance from Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Shares of the company rose more than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported:

  • Earnings per share: 81 cents adjusted. That may not compare with the 79 cents expected by LSEG.
  • Revenue: $2.3 billion. That may not compare with the $2.27 billion expected by LSEG.

The restaurant company reported fourth-quarter net income of $361 million, or 79 cents per share, down from $726 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding corporate restructuring fees and other items, Restaurant Brands earned 81 cents per share.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Mortgage refinance demand jumps to highest level since October, but homebuyers pull back again

news 24 mins ago

Biogen beats estimates on cost cuts and new drugs like Leqembi, but profit outlook falls short 

Net sales climbed 26% to $2.3 billion.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us