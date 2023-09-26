Residents of Loma Linda, California—the only ‘Blue Zone' in America—use 5 pillars to live a long, healthy life

Of the five blue zones in the world — areas with the longest-lived people and the highest life expectancies — only one is in the U.S.

Loma Linda, Calif. is the only blue zone in America, and is the home of a Seventh-day Adventist community of over 9,000 people. Adventists in Loma Linda tend to live up to 10 years longer than the average American.

At 84, Dr. Loida Medina often plays pickleball for three hours straight with her friends who are also in their 80s. As residents of Loma Linda and Seventh-day Adventists, Medina and her loved ones consider staying active to be extremely significant for living a longer, more fulfilled life.

"See, longevity is exercise and community," Medina said in the new Netflix series, "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

DON'T MISS: 4 things the world’s longest-living people—residents of ‘Blue Zones’ like Okinawa and Sardinia—do to stay healthy and happy

"We call each other like we're high school kids, you know? 'Hey, come and play with us.'"

The 5 pillars that 'lead to godliness'

There are a few pillars of behaviors that Seventh-day Adventists "believe lead to godliness," said longevity researcher Dan Buettner in his recent Netflix docu-series.

Staying physically active Volunteering Nutrition Faith Community

When it comes to nutrition, Medina used to eat meat and fish, but experienced problems with her cholesterol and shifted to vegetarianism. Her plant-based diet aligns with the vision of the Adventist Church founders. Loma Linda started their own vegetarian food company in 1905.

Volunteering also rings true to the nature of Adventists in Loma Linda. And generally speaking, "people who volunteer have better memories [and] better social connections. They even report higher levels of happiness," Buettner said in the Netflix special.

What the Adventist Health Study teaches us about longevity

The Loma Linda community was the focus of a study in 1974 that aimed to determine which behaviors corresponded with living a long, healthy life.

The Adventist Health Study concluded that these five practices increased people's chances of living to 90:

Managing stress levels Getting great sleep Eating healthy Exercising often: Strength training twice a week and aerobic exercise three times a week, even if for just 10 minutes a day. Refraining from smoking

Subjects of the study typically stick to a meal plan that's similar to a Mediterranean diet which prioritizes whole foods, healthy fats, and lots of fruits and vegetables. They also avoid excessive red meat.

Nearly 40% of Adventists in the study were either vegetarian or vegan.

Community seems to lie at the center of all of the blue zones' core values as well, and Loma Linda is no different.

"When you know that somebody needs you, and wants you to be in their life, that gives you longevity," Medina said during the docu-series. "Something to live for."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Want to earn more and land your dream job? Join the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn how to level up your interview and negotiating skills, build your ideal career, boost your income and grow your wealth. Register for free today.