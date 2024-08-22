Republicans ‘sick and tired of making excuses' for Trump should vote Harris, says GOP ex-Lt. Gov. of Georgia

Former Trump White House aide Olivia Troye and ex-Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan urged Republicans to back Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump.

Two Republicans speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday — a former Trump White House advisor and the former lieutenant governor of Georgia — urged GOP voters to support Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Olivia Troye served in former president's administration as a counterterrorism advisor to then-Vice President Mike Pence. Geoff Duncan was the second highest elected official in Georgia. Both framed the choice between Harris and Donald Trump as a test of patriotism.

"I'm going to focus my attention on the millions of Republicans and independents that are at home that are sick and tired of making excuses for Donald Trump," said Duncan.

"Our party is not civil or conservative. It's chaotic and crazy. And the only thing left to do is dump Trump," Duncan said.

"Look, you don't have to agree with ever policy position of Kamala Harris. I don't," he said.

"If you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024, you're not a Democrat, you're a patriot," he said.

Troye, who preceded Duncan, said, "Being inside Trump's White House was terrifying. But what keeps me up at night is what'll happen if he gets back there."

Troye resigned from the Trump administration in 2020 and became a vocal critic of his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I saw how Donald Trump undermined our intelligence community, military leaders, and, ultimately, our democratic process," she said.

"Now, he's doing it again, lying and laying the groundwork to undermine this election."