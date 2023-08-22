Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Recalled baby products sold on Facebook draw the ire of powerful committee in Congress

By Chelsey Cox,CNBC

Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • House lawmakers cited the continuing sale of recalled baby products linked to infant deaths on Meta's Facebook in a probe into the listing of unsafe products.
  • The inquiries follow thousands of takedown requests from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to Meta.
  • Seventeen companies with online marketplaces were sent letters in the probe, including Amazon, Walmart and Target.

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers cited the continuing sale of recalled baby products linked to infant deaths on Meta's Facebook in a round of letters to 17 companies questioning compliance with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission standards about the listing of unsafe products.

"Meta's failure to prevent recalled products from being posted for sale on its platform has resulted in your users and their children being placed at risk of purchasing and using a product that CPSC has found to pose a serious risk of injury and potential death," the bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote in a letter dated Aug. 17.

The CPSC's frustration with Meta over the issue, which includes thousands of takedown requests, has spilled over to questions about how major online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target and others handle preventing the sale of recalled or unsafe items.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee said the CPSC has requested an average of about 1,000 takedowns per month to Meta for the Boppy Newborn Lounger, which was recalled in 2021.

"Like other platforms where people can buy and sell goods, there are instances of people knowingly or unknowingly selling recalled goods on Marketplace," a spokesperson for Meta told CNBC. "We take this issue seriously and when we find listings that violate our rules, we remove them." 

Representatives for Amazon, Walmart and Target did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Lawmakers gave the companies nine days to respond.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Amazon AI scammers blew millions on Lake Como wedding and cars, FTC alleges

news 1 hour ago

AMC shares crater as investors brace for stock conversion

The letters were signed by Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., chair of Energy and Commerce; Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J.; Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla.; and Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us