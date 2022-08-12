Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Read the FBI's Search Warrant for Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

U.S. District Court | Handout via Reuters
  • The FBI seized several sets of top secret documents from former President Donald Trump's resort home when it was raided on Monday.
  • The search warrant was made public on Friday.

The FBI seized eleven sets of classified documents from former President Donald Trump's resort home when it was raided on Monday, according to a search warrant made public on Friday.

One group of files was marked "Various classified/TS/SCI documents," which includes an abbreviation for top-secret/sensitive compartmented information. The others were four sets of top secret documents, three groups of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents.

Read the full search warrant here.

Business
