Read the FBI's Search Warrant for Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home

The FBI seized eleven sets of classified documents from former President Donald Trump's resort home when it was raided on Monday, according to a search warrant made public on Friday.

One group of files was marked "Various classified/TS/SCI documents," which includes an abbreviation for top-secret/sensitive compartmented information. The others were four sets of top secret documents, three groups of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents.

