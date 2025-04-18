Read Hertz CEO's letter to employees about Bill Ackman's ‘significant' stake in the rental car firm

Hertz CEO Gil West said he is "encouraged" and "energized" by prominent investor Bill Ackman taking a "significant" position in the rental car company.

Hertz Global CEO Gil West is "encouraged" and "energized" by prominent investor Bill Ackman taking a "significant" position in the post-bankrupt rental car company, he said Friday in an internal message to employees viewed by CNBC.

The remarks, part of a weekly CEO message to employees, come two days after Ackman's Pershing Square disclosed a sizable stake in Hertz — pushing shares of the car rental company to more than double during trading this week and close Thursday at $8.24 per share.

"Let me start by saying I am humbled, and we should all feel encouraged by Bill Ackman's comments and energized by the strong support shown by him, Pershing Square Capital Management, and others who share confidence in our strategy," said West, who started leading Hertz in April 2024. "This endorsement is a testament to our progress, and importantly, the relentless effort each of you contributes every day."

Hertz declined to comment Friday on Ackman's stake in the company.

A regulatory filing revealed Pershing Square had built a 4.1% position as of the end of 2024. Pershing has significantly increased the position — to 19.8% — through shares and swaps, becoming Hertz's second-largest shareholder, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC's Scott Wapner.

The person said Ackman's investment firm received an exemption from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to delay the filing of the position until Wednesday, which allowed it to accumulate substantially more shares.

West did not disclose Ackman's total position in the letter, which comes nearly four years after Hertz emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but he described it as a "significant position" in the company.

"When I joined this company a year ago, I saw its potential clearly—and continue to see it every step of the way. There's no doubt this journey hasn't been easy, and the path ahead won't be easy either. But we didn't sign up for easy. I remain bullish on our core business and confident in our unique position as one of the world's largest rental car companies and used car dealers, with assets and real estate around the globe," West said.

Hertz has been a troubled company for much of the past decade, facing bankruptcy during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2021, the company bet heavy on all-electric vehicles, specifically Teslas, which cost the company billions following a significant decline in their residual values.

When reporting its 2024 fourth-quarter earnings in February, it revealed a $2.9 billion loss for the year, which included a $245 million loss on the sale of electric vehicles during the fourth quarter.

The company during the quarterly call said it completed the sale of 30,000 EVs last year that were part of the failed EV strategy, further shifting focus to its ongoing business turnaround plan under West.