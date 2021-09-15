Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Ray Dalio Says If Bitcoin Is Really Successful, Regulators Will ‘Kill It'

By Yun Li, CNBC

Thomas Peter | Reuters

Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, believes regulators would ultimately take control of bitcoin if the cryptocurrency gains mainstream success.

"I think at the end of the day if it's really successful, they will kill it and they will try to kill it. And I think they will kill it because they have ways of killing it," Dalio told Andrew Ross Sorkin Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at the SALT conference in New York.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Still, the billionaire investors said bitcoin makes a good alternative to cash, and he allocates a small percentage of the digital coin in his gold position.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Money Report

investing 28 mins ago

Goldman Sachs Is Acquiring Buy Now, Pay Later Fintech GreenSky for $2.2 Billion

Amazon.com Inc. 30 mins ago

What to Watch Today: Dow Futures Flat After 30-Stock Average Dropped Sharply

Enjoyed this article?
For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream
Sign up for CNBC Pro
Start your free trial now

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingfinanceInvestment strategyBreaking News: Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us