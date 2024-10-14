Money Report

Pro-Palestine protestors cause disturbance outside the New York Stock Exchange

By Yun Li,CNBC

A security guard works outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Federal Reserve announcement in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2024. 
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
  • There was no disruption to trading and none of the protestors appeared to make it to the historic trading floor.
  • NYSE security fences off a perimeter area outside of the exterior of the building on Broad Street in lower Manhattan.
  • Chants such as "we want housing, not genocide" and "let Gaza live" could be heard in a livestream on social media platform X.

A pro-Palestinian protest erupted outside of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. There was no disruption to trading and none of the protestors appeared to make it to the historic trading floor.

NYSE security fences off a perimeter area outside of the exterior of the building on Broad Street in lower Manhattan. According to video shared on social media, the group, representing Jewish Voices for Peace, broke into that area and protestors were chaining themselves to the security fence and some exterior doors. Some of the protestors were arrested and being carried away in zip ties, the videos showed.

The exchange was limiting entry to the building because of the protests. NYPD was removing the final people inside the exterior security gate midday. There were still people outside the exterior gate.

Chants such as "we want housing, not genocide" and "let Gaza live" could be heard in a livestream on social media platform X.

"As Gaza is bombed, Wall Street booms," Jewish Voices for Peace said in a post on X Monday. "The stock prices of weapons manufacturers have skyrocketed this year. The U.S. war economy is profiting from genocide." 

The NYSE has declined to comment.

The protest followed the ongoing bloodshed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, triggered by Hamas' attack on southern Israel just more than a year ago. Israel has since carried out military assault on Gaza. The NYSE has had heavy security in place since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center buildings nearby.

— CNBC's Bob Pisani contributed reporting.

