Porsche reveals first-ever 911 hybrid sports car, starting at $164,900

Porsche on Tuesday revealed the first-ever production hybrid version of its iconic 911 sports car, with a starting price of $164,900.

The 2025 911 Carrera GTS hybrid marks a significant change to the iconic German sports car amid the automotive industry's focus on increasing electrified vehicles and tightening fuel economy standards.

Executives with the Volkswagen-controlled company have said the 911 would be the last car in its portfolio to offer an all-electric variant, if it ever does, to maintain the vehicle's famed driving dynamics, which they say the hybrid achieves.

"We developed and tested various ideas and approaches to decide on a hybrid system that optimally suits the 911," Frank Moser, Porsche vice president of the 911 and 718 model lines, said in a release. "The result is a unique powertrain that is well-integrated into the overall concept and enhances the performance significantly."

The new 911 Carrera GTS can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds – 0.3 seconds quicker than the prior non-hybrid GTS model – and reach a top track speed of 194 mph. It is powered by a newly developed 3.6-liter boxer hybrid engine that produces 532 horsepower and 449 foot-pounds of torque.

The 911 Carrera GTS hybrid will be available as a coupe starting at $164,900. A convertible, or cabriolet, version will start at $178,200. Both are available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Ordering for the hybrid models is now open, with deliveries expected to U.S. dealers toward the end of 2024.

Porsche is the latest automaker to increase or add hybrid vehicles to its lineup amid a slower-than-expected adoption of all-electric vehicles. Its current electrified lineup includes six plug-in hybrid Cayenne models, three Panamera plug-in hybrid models and 10 all-electric Taycan models. It also has used hybrid engines in racing, including with the 911.

Porsche said that based on customer demand, it expects that at least 80% of its vehicles sold globally will be partially or fully electric by 2030.

The hybrid model was revealed Tuesday alongside an updated lineup of Porsche 911 sports cars for the 2025 model year, which will begin arriving in U.S. Porsche showrooms in the fall. The non-hybrid vehicles, depending on the model, range from about $120,000 to more than $241,000 for a 911 GT3 RS.

Updates to the 2025 911 include its exterior and interior designs, including a fully digital driver instrument cluster for the first time; enhanced engine performance; and enhanced standard equipment such as rear-axle steering for increased stability.

Porsche's first-quarter global sales were 77,640 vehicles, down roughly 4% from a year earlier. Sales of 911 vehicles were 2,510 units in the U.S., up 30% from the first quarter of 2023.