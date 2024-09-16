Pictures show floods ravaging Central and Eastern Europe as death toll rises

Floods brought on by days of heavy rainfalls have been ravaging countries in Central and Eastern Europe including Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Austria.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and several have been declared dead or missing.

Floods brought on by days of heavy rainfalls have been ravaging countries including Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Austria, with thousands of people being evacuated as the death toll rises.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday said in a post on social media platform X, that was translated by CNBC, that two more people had died following floods in the country. This is in addition to a firefighter who died Sunday.

Over the weekend, Reuters also reported several deaths in Poland and Romania, while Czech media agency CTK reported one death and several missing people. CNBC could not immediately independently verify the reports.

Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, said Sunday that more than 12,000 people had been evacuated from several towns and that firefighters had intervened in over 7,800 incidents since the flooding began. More rain was expected in coming days, Fiala added in a Google-translated post on X.

Elsewhere, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Sunday announced that he had declared a "state of natural disaster" in response to the flooding, according to a translated social media post.

Pictures show the floods and their aftermath across Europe.

Gabriel Kuchta | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Lukas Kabon | Anadolu | Getty Images

Sergei Gapon | Afp | Getty Images

Sergei Gapon | Afp | Getty Images

Sergei Gapon | Afp | Getty Images

Daniel Mihailescu | Afp | Getty Images

Daniel Mihailescu | Afp | Getty Images

Alex Halada | Afp | Getty Images

Roland Schlager | Afp | Getty Images

David W Cerny | Reuters